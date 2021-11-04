Queen Elizabeth is heading to Sandringham for the weekend.

Despite being told by doctors to rest and having to cancel her appearance at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, doctors allowed the royal to make the trip to her home in Norfolk for a weekend visit.

According to the Telegraph, the monarch, 95, flew by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham on Thursday.

Sandringham is located about 100 miles north of London and is traditionally used by the Queen and the royal family for entertaining over Christmas and for her winter break.

Every year, the family gathers on Christmas Eve before attending church St. Mary Magdalene Church located on the Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day.

The Queen spent a night in the hospital last month during her latest health battle, with Buckingham Place confirming on Friday that the royal had been advised by doctors to rest for two weeks.

And instead of an in-person appearance at the COP26 summit, the Queen virtually addressed attendees at the Monday evening reception where she honoured her late husband Prince Philip’s great passion for the environment in her speech.

The Palace says the Queen hopes to be back in action later this month.