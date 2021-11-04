Ajak may be immortal, but Salma Hayek is a human being with human tastebuds.

Hayek, 55, joined First We Feast’s Sean Evans on the latest installment of the popular interview series “Hot Ones”. The Academy Award and Primetime Emmy-nominated actress went through the gauntlet of eating 10 progressively spicier wings while answering Evans’ questions.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Opens Up About Bullying, Insults From Harvey Weinstein, Calling Her ‘Ugly’

Over the course of the interview, Hayek expressed her love for spicy food and Mexican cuisine, a close encounter with an Octopus and her performance as Frida Kahlo in 2002’s “Frida”. While she did complete the challenge, the spicy wings nearly got the better of her.

“I am playing an eternal, but my tongue is still human,” Hayek teased, per Hola!

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Celebrates ‘Radiant’ Daughter Valentina’s 14th Birthday

Hayek stars alongside Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry and Kit Harington in “Eternals”. The movie premieres in theatres on Nov. 5.