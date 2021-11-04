Harry Styles is having a blast interacting with fans during his “Love On Tour” stops.

From sharing relationship advice to pulling off epic gender reveals, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has done it all– until now. During the Milwaukee tour stop at the Fiserv Forum, Styles helped a fan come out to her mom.

Fan McKinley McConnell shared the moment to her Twitter page, detailing the moment when Styles spotted her sign that read, “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out??”

READ MORE: Harry Styles Shouts Out Exes Who Went To His Concert Together: ‘It’s Very Mature’

After some back and forth, Styles, 27, accepted to make the announcement on McConnell’s behalf, shouting into the microphone, “Lisa, she’s gay!”

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

the way … he’s smiling … at ME ???? pic.twitter.com/4ZOOpoGn4k — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

Following the concert, McConnell shared a photo of mom Lisa on Twitter.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Covers Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ During Two-Night ‘Harryween’ Concert

“Everyone meet LISA!!! She is overjoyed & also wanted everyone to know she had the best time & couldn’t stop dancing tonight,” she captioned a photo of Lisa holding a Harry Styles t-shirt. “She wanted me to show y’all she got her merch. Thank you all SO MUCH FOR THE LOVE.

everyone meet LISA!!! she is overjoyed & also wanted everyone to know she had the best time & couldn’t stop dancing tonight!!! she wanted me to show y’all she got her merch🥺 thank you all SO MUCH FOR THE LOVE pic.twitter.com/KpAaGhLgfx — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

Take a look at Styles’ best moments below: