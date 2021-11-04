Whitney Port is sharing some heartbreaking news.

In a video shared by the “The Hills” star’s YouTube page, Port revealed that she, and her husband Tim Rosenman, are pregnant but will likely suffer another pregnancy loss, just like she had with her past two pregnancies.

“I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday,” Port said through tears. “I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

After giving a shoutout to her OB-GYN, calling him an “amazing, sensitive, sweet guy,” she said, “He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down. He thinks they’ll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday.”

Adding, “But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy. It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it, And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.”

Port and Rosenman both added that they are “extremely grateful” for their 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford, but admitted, she’s “scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.”

“The emotions are obviously very complicated,” Port continued. “I still feel very, very pregnant, my boobs are very sore and I’m extremely hungry and just very achy, but I obviously don’t know what’s going on inside my body.”