The Queen of Christmas is back with a new single.

Mariah Carey is getting in the holiday spirit with “Fall In Love At Christmas”.

The new track features R&B singer Khalid and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Earlier in the week, Carey teased a clip of the song which features her iconic whistler tone.

Carey’s first Christmas album Merry Christmas is the top selling Christmas album by a woman of all time and features the hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Even after 25 years, the song was still going strong and landed at No. 1 on the Billboard chart in both 2019 and 2020.