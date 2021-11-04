Click to share this via email

With Ellen Degeneres’ long-time talk show coming to an end, many have questioned who will fill her shoes.

Jennifer Hudson is pitching a new show hosted by herself and produced by the same team behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

According to Variety, the show would be a new series completely and not “Ellen 2.0”.

Executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly acted as show runners on Hudson’s test show which is being pitched to station groups.

The outlet reports that many of the details are still in the works including a name, if it will have live music and possible segments.

ET Canada has reached out to Hudson’s rep for comment.

Hudson rose to fame on “American Idol” and even though she didn’t win, she did win an Oscar for “Dreamgirls”. She also became one step closer to EGOT status earlier this year with a Daytime Emmy for producing “Baba Yaga”.

She has two Grammy Awards including Best R&B Album.

Fellow “Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson, will take over the “Ellen” time slot with her show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC stations.