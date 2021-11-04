Eve is planning on taking a break from “Queens” ahead of the birth of her first child.

The star first announced her pregnancy on Oct. 15 and is expecting the baby in Feb. 2022 but the commute between her home in the U.K. and filming in Atlanta has become too much.

According to Deadline, producers adjusted the schedule to film additional scenes with Eve so her character, Brianna, will be in most of the 13 episodes. They also report that the storyline was left open-ended so she could return should the show get picked up for a second season.

Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy star alongside Eve in “Queens”.

The show has been an early success, landing a 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.