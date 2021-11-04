Tati Westbrook’s beauty line is ending.

The YouTuber shared in a new video that she would be shutting down Tati Beauty due to the pandemic and the lawsuit against her supplement brand.

“We are no longer selling products online, and I say that with a heavy heart,” she said. “I have loved creating this brand. I had huge goals, dreams, visions for the future.”

“COVID hit, and that definitely slowed things down — it slowed the whole world down. And then, of course, you guys are aware of outside litigation that really impacted my life in full. So that kind of T-boned everything, and here we are,” Westbrook continued.

But she is “hopeful for better days ahead.”

Westbrook launched Tati Beauty in 2019.

Apart from being sued by her former business partner, Westbrook also was in the spotlight last year after her drama with James Charles. She has since apologized to Charles.