Scott Speedman and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann are parents.

The “You” star shared the news on Thursday that they welcomed a daughter on Oct. 26 named Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman.

“Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe,” Speedman wrote alongside two sweet photos of him cuddling his newborn.

Hofmann had her own post with pictures of her and her daughter together.

“Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman🌸 Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb,” she said. “Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little ‘light’. We love you little Pfeiff.”

Speedman recently appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” where he spoke about getting ready for the home birth.

“We had to go pick up the tub from who just happens to be our neighbour, we don’t know these people. I just knocked on the door and this guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff. It’s kind of a weird experience, I am not going to lie,” Speedman told Barrymore.