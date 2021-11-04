Kit Harington already knows how he is going to address showing “Game of Thrones” to his son when he is old enough.

The hit HBO series had some pretty raunchy sex scenes, but the show is also where Harington met his wife Rose Leslie.

When asked on E News! “Daily Pop” about if they will let their kids watch, Harington figured he would tell his son, “Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise you wouldn’t be here.”

“So that will be it,” he added. “I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching it? Well, tough luck.'”

For now, Harington is just focusing on the infant days.

“I’m going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him,” he said.

Adding, “And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I’m looked after and being pampered. So I’m living the dream right now!”

“Eternals” is in theatres on Nov. 5.