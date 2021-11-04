Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Wicked” has found its Glinda and Elphaba.

Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway smash has cast Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

“Pink goes good with Green 💚💚💚,” Evrio captioned a shot of her receiving the news, along with flowers and a note from Grande.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Transforms Into ‘The Creature From The Black Lagoon’ For Halloween

“Honoured doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Grande said in the sweet note.

“Thank goodness 💘,” Grande captioned her own reaction.

Erivo had also sent a pink and green bouquet to Grande with a message reading, “Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.”

READ MORE: Cynthia Erivo On Bringing Her First Solo Album To Fruition: ‘It’s All Very Much In My Hands’

“Wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!” Chu teased on his own page.

Production on the film adaptation is set to start summer 2022.

Wicked is currently in its 18th year on Broadway and has won three Tony Awards during that time. The Broadway show was originally adapted from Gregory Maguire novel of the same name.