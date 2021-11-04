Kelly Clarkson is ready to get you in the holiday spirit.

With a love of the Christmas season, Clarkson is set to host “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around”, timed with the release of her new holiday album When Christmas Comes Around…

Clarkson’s star-studded special will bring Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amy Poehler to the “timeless Christmas” extravaganza.

Santa will also help Clarkson celebrate “some special everyday heroes with life-changing surprises.”

“People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special. No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are,” Clarkson said in a statement.

When Christmas Comes Around…, which includes a duet with Grande on “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”, and Clarkson’s original song “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)”, is out now.

“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” airs Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.