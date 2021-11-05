Click to share this via email

The Weeknd and Post Malone are teaming up for the first time.

“One Right Now” was released on Nov. 5 and will sure to be stuck in your head all weekend.



“I got one comin’ all the way you want right now,” Malone sings.

While The Weeknd comes in with, “You’re a stain on my legacy.”

Earlier this year, Posty released “Motley Crew”, while the Canadian singer joined with Swedish House Mafia for “Moth To A Flame”. He also entered his new era with “Take My Breath”.