George Clooney has written an open letter to the media to ask for privacy when it comes to his twins Alexander and Ella.

The actor, who is married to international law and human rights barrister Amal Clooney, saw the photos published by the Daily Mail of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby and wrote a letter insisting he wants to keep his family safe.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Stars In ‘The Tender Bar’ Trailer From Director George Clooney

Clooney shared in the piece, published by Deadline: “Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication.

“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe.

“We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy.

“Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences. We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted. Thank you,” Clooney concluded.

READ MORE: George Clooney Explains Why He Won’t Run For Office, Recalls Trump As A Girl-Chasing ‘Knucklehead’

The “ER” star certainly isn’t the only celebrity to try and stop their children from being photographed, with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively recently speaking out about keeping pics of their kids off the internet.