Kanye West continued to call Kim Kardashian his wife as he chatted to hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” podcast.

“She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork,” said West in Thursday’s interview.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after almost seven years of marriage.

She’s recently been spotted out with Pete Davidson, while West was previously briefly linked with Irina Shayk.

West also mentioned Kardashian recently commented on the reason she divorced him while she hosted “Saturday Night Live”.

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

He said, according to Metro: “‘SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.

“But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her – I don’t f*** with her,” he went on.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Photographed Holding Hands At California Theme Park

It’s thought the interview could have been recorded in mid to late October, before Kardashian was spotted out with Davidson.

Kardashian and West share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.