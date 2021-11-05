Billy Porter hasn’t got any beef with Harry Styles.

On Thursday night, the “Pose” star appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and offered an apology to Styles for his criticism of the singer’s historic Vogue cover.

Styles, in androgynous style, was featured on the cover last year, becoming the first-ever solo male cover star in the magazine’s history.

“I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it,” Porter told the Times recently. “I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but… He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life.

“I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars. All (Styles) has to do is be white and straight.”

But in his new interview with Colbert, Porter changed his tune slightly, noting that he was surprised by the attention his comments received, especially when there are more “important on this Earth to be talking about.”

Porter also addressed the former One Directioner directly, saying, “Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you.

“The conversation is actually deeper than that. It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of colour who contribute to the culture. Now, that’s a lot to unpack. I’m willing to unpack it, sans the dragging and cancel culture of the internet, because I do not now, nor will ever, adjudicate my life or humanity in sound bites on social media. So when you’re ready to have the real conversation, call a b***h. Okay? I’m ready to have it!”

Finally, Porter ended with another apology and a joke: “I’m sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean no harm. I’m a gay man. We like Harry, he’s cute!”