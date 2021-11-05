Kanye West isn’t afraid of controversy.

This week, the Donda rapper sat down for a two-and-a-half-hour interview with the “Drink Champs” podcast, and hit back at the #MeToo movement.

READ MORE: Kanye West Brings Justin Bieber And Marilyn Manson To Sunday Service

West shared his thoughts on the movement for speaking out against sexual assault and misconduct while alluding to working with Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by multiple women, including ex Evan Rachel Wood, of sexual assault and abuse. Manson has denied the allegations.

“All the #MeToo – like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson … for five songs, you know, it’s like, they can’t cancel a song,” West said. “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just, control. This is Nineteen Eighty-Four mind control that we in. And mob mentality.”

Also referring to DaBaby, who has been criticized for comments about the LGBTQ community, West added, “They can’t cancel us all.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is ‘Still My Wife’: ‘There Ain’t No Paperwork’

Also in the interview, the rapper raised eyebrows with comments comparing violence in Black communities to Jewish ones.

“I’m a community builder … but the people who have in the past been in a position of power try to separate [Jay-Z] and [Damon Dash], separate my mom and my dad, separate me and Virgil [Abloh]. You see a pattern? That makes it impossible for Black Wall Street,” he said. “I thought of our community growing, when we not forced to make the choice of whether or not we can afford to have a child, when we’re not forced to say, ‘I’ma have to kill this [N-word] cos he said this or this’. You know, you never hear about Jewish-on-Jewish crime. They kill each other in business in a different kind of way, but not physically taking a life.”

At another point in the interview, West addressed his ongoing feud with Drake, joking, “I bit his ear,” in reference to the infamous incident between boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.