Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jimmy Fallon had a surprise for Ariana Grande on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

The host thanked the singer’s mom Joan for providing them with footage of her first performance.

The clip showed a then-eight-year-old Grande singing the U.S. national anthem at a Florida Panthers hockey game.

Grande had her hand over her mouth after watching the adorable video, before saying: “Wow, that’s crazy!”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Land Leads In ‘Wicked’ Movie, Idina Menzel Responds

The singer also spoke about being a coach on the latest season of “The Voice”, gushing over how much she loves to be a part of it alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

She said of the contestants, “I’m their stage mother.”

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson To Host Star-Studded Christmas Special With Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy And More

Fallon then questioned whether she’d team up with Shelton for a song given that she’s worked with Clarkson and Legend.

Grande joked, “Personally I would love that. I’m a little bit surprised that he hasn’t reached out yet for me to be on the remix of his most recent single titled ‘When I Die I Hope I Come Back As A Country Boy’.

“I personally feel that I’m the perfect fit for something like that.”