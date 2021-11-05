Will Smith is opening up about the moment his “heart shattered” as a parent.

Smith speaks candidly about his lengthy career and family life in his new memoir Will. People shared an excerpt about how he felt when his son Jaden asked to become an emancipated minor at 15.

The actor explains how it happened after their 2013 movie “After Earth” flopped at the box office.

He writes, “‘After Earth’ was an abysmal box office and critical failure.

“And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat.

“Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”

“We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership,” the father of three shares.

“At 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids.”

Smith shares Jaden, now 23, and Willow, 21, with wife of 24 years, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He’s also father to son Trey, 28, whom he welcomed during his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.