One of Taylor Swift’s most acclaimed songs is getting the video it’s always deserved.

Nearly a decade after debuting “All Too Well” on her album Red, the singer is teasing “All Too Well: The Short Film”, premiering Nov. 12.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Inducts Carole King Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame With ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’ Cover

In a tweet announcing the project, Swift shared a teaser for the film, which she wrote and directed, and revealed it will feature “Teen Wolf” star Dylan O’Brien and “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink.

The teaser simply features a single shot of a country road in autumn, with leaves turning orange and red, and the sound of wind blowing through the trees.

Premiering Nov. 12, the short film will be out the same day as Swift’s re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version), which will feature all 21 tracks from the original album, along with nine additional “From the Vault” recordings.

The new tracks will include appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran, as well as a 10-minute version of “All Too Well”.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift To Perform For 5th Time On ‘Saturday Night Live’ — See Who’s Making Their Debut On The Show

Swift will also be appearing back-to-back on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” next Thursday night, as the album hits streaming services.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is the second release in the singer’s project of re-recording her albums in the wake of her masters being sold off to another company. Earlier this year, she released Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

In September, Swift teased a forthcoming “Taylor’s Version” of her album 1989 with the release of a re-recording of the hit “Wildest Dreams”.