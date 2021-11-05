Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“12 Dates of Christmas” is back for a second season.

HBO Max just dropped an eventful new trailer for the upcoming season, in which three singles — Amanda Grace Jenkins, Danny Escalante, and Markelle Smith — look for that special someone to bring home for the holidays.

Amanda Grace Jenkins on “12 Dates of Christmas”. Credit: HBO Max

Markelle Smith on “12 Dates of Christmas”. Credit: HBO Max — HBO Max

Smith explains how he’s “looking for the feeling [he] had with his ex,” while Escalante is trying to find “a girl to settle down with.”

Jenkins wants a “nice girl that also has a naughty side.”

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Is Back With New Holiday Hit ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’

Danny Escalante on “12 Dates of Christmas”. Credit: HBO Max

“12 Dates of Christmas”. Credit: HBO Max

Smith later says he “must say goodbye” to everyone in the clip, before another voice says they “feel like they made the wrong choice.”

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson To Host Star-Studded Christmas Special With Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy And More

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement ahead of the upcoming second season.

First season was fun. This one could be better — •●• (@LUVNIGHTINGALE) November 4, 2021

Who we bringing home this Christmas !!???!! OMG so PROUD OF YOU!!! — Monét (@NeosoulPrincess) November 4, 2021

Ayyyy it’s getting spicy and icy this szn 🌶🥶☃️❄️ — Amanda Grace Jenkins (@AmandaGraceJen) November 4, 2021

it looks more fun and gayer than S1, excited! — Nirat (@NiratAnop) November 4, 2021

“12 Dates of Christmas” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, November 25.