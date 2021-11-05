“12 Dates of Christmas” is back for a second season.
HBO Max just dropped an eventful new trailer for the upcoming season, in which three singles — Amanda Grace Jenkins, Danny Escalante, and Markelle Smith — look for that special someone to bring home for the holidays.
Smith explains how he’s “looking for the feeling [he] had with his ex,” while Escalante is trying to find “a girl to settle down with.”
Jenkins wants a “nice girl that also has a naughty side.”
Smith later says he “must say goodbye” to everyone in the clip, before another voice says they “feel like they made the wrong choice.”
Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement ahead of the upcoming second season.
First season was fun. This one could be better
— •●• (@LUVNIGHTINGALE) November 4, 2021
Who we bringing home this Christmas !!???!! OMG so PROUD OF YOU!!!
— Monét (@NeosoulPrincess) November 4, 2021
Ayyyy it’s getting spicy and icy this szn 🌶🥶☃️❄️
— Amanda Grace Jenkins (@AmandaGraceJen) November 4, 2021
it looks more fun and gayer than S1, excited!
— Nirat (@NiratAnop) November 4, 2021
“12 Dates of Christmas” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, November 25.