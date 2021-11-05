Aaron Rodgers inspired a load of laughs on Thursday’s late-night shows.

This week, the Green Bay Packers star tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network also reported that despite claiming in August that he was “immunized” against the coronavirus, he was not actually vaccinated. Instead, Rodgers took homeopathic remedies.

“My Goop senses are tingling,” Stephen Colbert said in his monologue on Global’s “The Late Show”, referring to Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company.

“I’m no expert, but I’m guessing it’s a lot easier just to play football with a shot in your arm than a jade egg stuck where the sun don’t shine,” he joked. “Then again, they are called the Packers.”

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host also took shots at Rodgers over not getting vaccinated.

“Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not,” he said. “It’s basically the COVID equivalent of ‘The condom fell off.’”

Kimmel added, “Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter.”

On “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon said, “That’s not the only confusing statement that he’s made about his vaccine status. For example, in one press conference he said, ‘I’d like to think of myself as vaccine-adjacent.’ In another press conference he said, ‘In a spiritual sense, are any of us truly vaccinated?’ And finally, he cleared things up by saying, ‘I didn’t not, not, not not, not get the shot. Not.’”

