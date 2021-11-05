Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Silk Sonic just released the latest single off their upcoming album.

On Friday, the superduo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars debuted the song “Smokin Out the Window”, alongside a new music video.

READ MORE: Silk Sonic Drop Music Video For New Track ‘Skate’

The smooth-sounding R&B track follows the release of Silk Sonic’s “Skate” and the No. 1 hit “Leave The Door Open” earlier this year, which won the duo Best R&B Video and Best Editing at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards.

Mars and .Paak live up to the smooth style of the new single in their ’70s-inspired video, featuring old-school costumes complete with huge lapels.

READ MORE: Silk Sonic Tease Debut Album, Admit Group Might Not Have Happened If It Weren’t For The Pandemic

All three Silk Sonic singles will be featured on the album An Evening with Silk Sonic, out Nov. 12.