June “Mama June” Shannon and daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson made a virtual appearance (from two separate vehicles, no less) on Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show on Thursday, where the former stars of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” discussed their recent stint on “The Masked Singer”.

Cannon, who hosts the bonkers Fox singing competition, asked the mother-daughter duo what it was like being costumed together as the giant Beach Ball before being unmasked during this week’s episode.

“I think Alana was about to kill me,” said Shannon of being confined in such close quarters with her teenage daughter.

“It was very different, for sure, because I don’t think I’ve ever been that close to my mama for such a long period of time,” Thompson explained with a laugh, “but we had a lot of fun.”

Added Shannon: “I have to say, for us, I represented the karaoke side of America. But I think we had more fun outside the costume than we did inside the costume, because you know we shut the show down that night.”

Performing with her daughter, she added, also brought up some emotions.

“I cried a little bit when we started to perform, because if anyone can see, Alana is [the kind of] person who loves the stage,” said Shannon.

“It was something I’ve never done before, but I had a bunch of fun,” added Thompson.

The two also shared their impressions of appearing on “The Masked Singer” in an interview with People, with Shannon opening up about how emotional it was for her to share that experience with her daughter after a particularly fraught period in their lives owing to Shannon’s well-documented struggle with addiction.

“I realized the last time we were out there together doing a huge project, which was ‘Dancing with the Stars’, I was in my addiction,” Shannon admitted.

“But during ‘The Masked Singer’, I had been clean for over a year and a half. So for me it was an emotional experience, and I guess that’s why I teared up when we got on stage the night of the performance,” she shared. “Because I was actually doing something with her for the first time outside of everyday life, our show — a huge project in California — sober.”