We are sure you’re all aware by now that Adele is releasing her new album 30 on Nov. 19, but unless you’ve been living under a rock, Adele is back and dropped a fantastic new song titled “Easy On Me”.

To promote the release of her upcoming album, Adele has announced a primetime special that will broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30-10:30 PM ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT. The special titled “Adele One Night Only” is courtesy of CBS Television Network and will air on Global in Canada.

Thankfully, the setlist for the special has finally been revealed, meaning you can go out and grab your wine and get yourself mentally prepared for the rollercoaster of emotion that is Adele’s music. We mean, Adele will be singing her new song “I Drink Wine”, so it seems very fitting for the night.

The setlist will be a combination of her classic hits amongst new songs that will be featured on 30. The setlist goes as following:

“Hello”

“Easy On Me”

“Skyfall”

“I Drink Wine”

“Someone Like You”

“When We Were Young”

“Make You Feel My Love”

“Hold On”

“Rolling In The Deep”

“Love Is A Game”

Adele performs at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. CBS revealed the performance set list and photos of ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. — Photo Cliff Lipton/CBS 2021

We have a strong feeling that in-between “Someone Like You” all the way to ‘Make You Feel My Love” will certainly be when the waterworks start, but hey no judgement!

On top of Adele’s magical vocal performance, the special will also include an exclusive interview with Adele and none other than the legendary Oprah Winfrey in her rose garden. This will be Adele’s first televised conversation about her new album, the meaning behind each songs, life after divorce, her weight loss, and raising her son.

