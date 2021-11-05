Click to share this via email

All a kid really wants for Christmas is video games.

On Friday, the first trailer debuted for “8-Bit Christmas”, featuring Neil Patrick Harris and directed by “Goon”‘s Michael Dowse.

In the film, Neil Patrick Harris serves as the narrator, telling his daughter the story of his very ’80s Christmas quest as a child to get Nintendo Entertainment System from Santa.

Starring Winslow Fegley as the younger version of Harris’ character, the film reveals the lengths some kids will go to for the ultimate Christmas gift.

The film also stars June Diane Raphael, David Cross and Steve Zahn.

“8-Bit Christmas” premieres Nov. 24.