Serena Williams’ daughter might be a piano prodigy in the making.

On Thursday night, the tennis superstar appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed that her 4-year-old daughter Olympia might not follow in her mom’s tennis career footsteps.

“She likes tennis, but I don’t know. Honestly, she likes playing piano,” Williams said. “When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music.”

Asked whether Olympia has been taking piano lessons, her mom says that she is, adding, “And she’s teaching me! Like, I’m not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have like, a baby Beethoven or whatever.”

In September, Williams shared a video featuring Olympia teaching her how to play piano, showing her which keys to hit.