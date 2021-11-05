Click to share this via email

Drake is keeping an eye on the past in his just-released video for “Knife Talk”, his new collab with 21 Savage and Project Pat.

The video mixes new footage, filmed in atmospheric black and white, with clips from vintage cartoons and horror movies, including such creepy classics as “Carnival of Souls” and shambling zombies from the original “Night of the Living Dead”.

The song’s lyrics emphasize the video’s unsettling vibe, with Savage rapping, “I’m mister body catch, slaughter gang soul snatcher / Ain’t no regular F-150, this a f**kin’ Raptor.”

Meanwhile, Drake appears as an apparent stalker in black-and-white CCTV footage, while another Savage verse is lip-synced by a series of creepy talking dolls

“Knife Talk” was co-produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson, and is the latest single from the Toronto rapper’s sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, which dropped in September.

Ahead of the video’s release, Drake unveiled a brief teaser on Instagram.