Tiffany Haddish has a spot-on name for Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans’ sizzling workout videos.

Scherzinger chats to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest host Haddish on Friday’s show, laughing when she shows a clip on screen: “Oh my gosh, that’s so funny. I didn’t know they’re gonna show this.”

She adds, “Do you know what I love about us? We go like this [taps knuckles], because he’s a control freak and I’m a control freak, but in the videos we’re really happy and really cute.

“He loves to work out, he keeps me motivated, and I motivate us on the videos.”

The pair then discuss their love of ice baths and how painful they are.

Scherzinger asks Haddish, “Oh my gosh, how long do you stay in?” with the actress responding: “I stay in for about a hot five to eight minutes before I start crying.”

Scherzinger insists, “Babe, you’re not supposed to go past six minutes!” as Haddish jokes, “Are you serious? Well I’m an overachiever – I’m hot in the pants. I got to cool it off!”

Scherzinger points out that ice baths are good for you mentally as well as physically, sharing: “I love ice baths, it’s so good for your body but for me, it sharpens the mind like iron. It’s all mental for me, I have to put on some music and go into a zone.”

Haddish then chats to her guest about being on “The Masked Singer” as a panellist alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

Scherzinger gushes, “It’s so much fun. Six seasons we’ve been on. It is the best, we’re such a tight family, we’ve all been together since season 1… We had no idea it would continue this far and it just gets better and better.”

