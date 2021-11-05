The women of “9 to 5” are getting back together once again.

On Friday, Netflix announced that Dolly Parton will guest-star on “Grace and Frankie” in its upcoming seventh and final season.

While details of the role are being kept under wraps, Parton’s appearance will see her reunite with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with whom she co-starred in the 1980 comedy.

Production on the 16-episode final season of “Grace and Frankie” ended earlier this week.

Fans got a peek at the final season when Netflix surprise-dropped the first four episodes back in August. The remaining 12 episodes of the season will premiere in 2022.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace and Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin said in a joint statement when the final season was announced in 2019.

“We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly their kids as well. We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”