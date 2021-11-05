Kim Cattrall may not be reprising her iconic role in the upcoming “Sex and the City” revival, but she will be taking on what’s described as “a major recurring role” in a new spinoff of a different beloved series.

Deadline is reporting that the erstwhile Samantha Jones has joined Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”, a forthcoming spinoff of CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother”, which ran for nine hit seasons.

According to Deadline, Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff’s character Sophie, the protagonist in the new series, who tells her son the presumably lengthy tale of how she met his father; in the original, Bob Saget played the older version of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) to tell his similar story (via voiceover) of how he met his kids’ mom.

“Sophie’s story will transport audiences back to the year 2021 where she and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” Deadline adds, describing the new series’ premise.

Earlier this year, Duff told Variety why she felt passionate about bringing “How I Met Your Father” to life.

“I’m such a fan of the original cast. They were absolutely seamless and brought me many laughs,” she said.

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” Duff added.

A premiere date for “How I Met Your Father” hasn’t yet been set.