Trevor Noah dropped by a recent edition of SiriusXM’s “Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” podcast, where the “Daily Show” host opened up about his initial reluctance to step into the shoes of previous host Jon Stewart — and what Stewart told him that ultimately changed his mind.

According to Noah, an exec producer on “The Daily Show” had discovered Noah’s standup comedy routines online, and convinced Stewart to check him out. After getting to know Noah’s comedy voice, Stewart was convinced he’d be his ideal successor.

However, when Stewart first approached Noah about taking over for him, his response floored Stewart.

“What do you mean you don’t know?” Stewart asked him, according to Noah. “I don’t think anyone has ever turned me down before.”

A year later, Noah happened to be in New York and accepted another offer from Stewart to meet. This time, things went better.

“You know, Kev, sometimes you meet people who you feel like you’ve known your entire life, and with comedians that becomes an exponentially bigger experience because you also share a comedic rhythm,” Noah told Hart.

“And we were talking about things where, I always laughed and I said, ‘Jon and I would always come to the same conclusion but using a different mathematical formula. So when you’d look at our work, you’d go like ‘How did these people both get to the same place, but in a completely different way?’ His comedy is so different from mine, but we have a similar place we get to,” he explained.

Later in the interview, Noah told Hart, “We just hit it off.” However, the South African-born Noah still had serious reservations due to his lack of inside knowledge about the players in U.S. politics.

“I could never do this. This is ridiculous. I don’t know what a Mitch McConnell is. I don’t know who this John Boner person is,” Noah said he told Stewart. “He was like, ‘Boehner.’ I was like, ‘Okay, that too.’”

However, Stewart posed a convincing argument. “No one knows it until you know it. You’re a smart guy, you’ll get it,” Stewart told him. “And then he quit and was like, ‘You should do it. I honestly felt like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’. It felt like Willie Wonka was like, ‘What do you think? You like the chocolate? Okay, it’s yours.’”