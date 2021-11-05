Click to share this via email

Heidi Klum knows how to live life to its fullest.

On Friday, the supermodel shared the ultimate way to enjoy pie.

Wearing only a bra, Klum laid back on her bed with a plate covering her lap as she enjoyed the dessert.

Her laptop and a tea tray were on the bed as well.

“Oh! My! Yummy Pie ! 😋,” she wrote. Klum also turned off the comments.

The look is a departure from her Halloween outfit where Klum went all out with a zombie movie where she dressed up to terrify her four children. The film is filled with references to horror classics like “The Exorcist” and “Psycho”, as well as homages to movies like “Kill Bill”.