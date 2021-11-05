Millions throughout the world are currently celebrating the annual festival of lights known as Diwali.

Among the many celebrants are Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, who took to social media to share photos and videos of their Diwali activities.

“Happy Diwali 🪔 to you and yours,” wrote Jonas in the caption accompanying a video he posted on Instagram, in which the couple enjoy fireworks as a backdrop. “Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”

Chopra shared a series of photos, depicting a more traditional Diwali scene while they prepare an offering for the Goddess Mahalakshmi, as they “invite Her grace and abundance into our home.”