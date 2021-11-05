Aaron Rodgers is on the defensive after confirming that he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an interview Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show”, as reported by People, the Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed reporting that he did not receive the jab, despite telling reporters that he was “immunized.”

Rodgers said that wanted to “set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”

He explained, “I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” adding, “During that time, it was a very witch hunt that was going on across the league.”

The NFL star noted that he disagreed with what he felt was public pressure to disclose personal medical information.

“And at the time my plan was to say that I have been immunized,” he went on. “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth… Had there been a followup to my statement that I had been immunized. I would have responded with this, I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not, you know some sort of anti-vaxx, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker.'”

Rodgers said that he decided not to get vaccinated after researching and consulting with doctors, saying that he found “there was an immunization protocol that I could go through to best protect myself and my teammates.”

Additionally, he claimed, “The league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers. It was at that point that I petitioned them to accept my immunization status as under their vaccination protocol. At the time, they had only had the big three is what they were going to do.”

Currently, the NFL does not require players to be fully vaccinated, though local team rules and ordinances apply. Rodgers’ team, the Packers, do not require vaccinations at their stadium, Lambeau Field.

Reports of Rodgers’ unvaccinated status first emerged after the football player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to sit up this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.