A country home once owned by Prince Charles is for sale but be ready as he could stop in for a visit.

Located on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England, the Brimpts Mead Estate is up for sale for $8.3 million CAD.

The home, which is on the bank of River Dart has great fishing which is why Prince Charles kept the fishing rights.

The Prince of Wales did sell the 1906 home to new owners in 1993, but a covenant means that Prince Charles can return to fish with 24 hours notice given first according to The Times.

The estate agents did confirm that Prince Charles has never actually stopped by, even though he could.

Additionally, author of the Sherlock Holmes books, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, previously stayed at the house when owned by royalty.

The 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom house sits on 9.22 acres of land and includes two cottages and paddocks.