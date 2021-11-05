Andrew Garfield is getting honest about what it is like to be a part of a global franchise such as “Spider-Man”.

After oing into “The Amazing Spider-Man” films, Garfield recalled to The Guardian that in the process he got his “heart broken a little bit.”

“I went from being a naive boy to growing up. How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience?” he explained. “There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt.”

Garfield then further added to what caused that “hurt.”

“Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them. [But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible. And I found that – find that – heartbreaking in all matters of the culture. Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under.”

He then quickly clarified that he was “just kidding” about the apocalypse part.

“I mean, it’ll take a bunch of years before that happens,” he joked.