Nothing is off topic for Will Smith’s sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

The global superstar is joining “The Oprah Conversation” for a 90 minute chat about his life ahead of the release of his memoir Will.

Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has often been in the spotlight, but Will is giving new insight into the ups and downs of their marriage.

“Those early days were spectacular. Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it’s four hours. It’s four hours if we exchange a sentence. It’s the centre of why we’ve been able to sustain and why we’re still together, not choking the life out of each other,” he said. “The ability to work through issues, I’ve never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada.”

Oprah then asked Will about a 40th birthday celebration he threw for Jada that she didn’t want. Will later said on “Red Table Talk” that Jada called it “the most ridiculous display of my ego.” It was reported Jada and Will separated for a moment after that.

“It’s really funny, we didn’t … we never actually like, officially, separated, right?” Will said per TooFab. “What happened was we realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. And we agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy and then we were going to present ourselves back into the relationship already happy, versus demanding the other person fill our empty cup.”

Being apart helped the couple find “loving in freedom.”

“It’s friendship versus marital prison,” Will explained, adding that they have more flexibility to their relationship.

“Does that mean you all can have other partners, do whatever you want to do, but you have to be respectful of each other?” Oprah asked.

“So we talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex,” Will added. He also mentioned how Jada didn’t want a “traditional” marriage.

“Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we’re doing it together in this lifetime no matter what,” he continued. “But the goal is not a sexual goal, everybody. We are going to love each other no matter what.”

Oprah also addressed their “entanglement” brought out on “Red Table Talk”.

Will said how they have both realized that another person is never going to make them happy.

“We both know that, there is no person that will fill your hole,” he said laughing before adding, “that was probably not the best way to say that.”

Will’s full interview with Oprah can be watched on Apple TV.