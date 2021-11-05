In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV+ series “The Oprah Conversation”, Will Smith reveals he sought some psychedelic insight into his marriage by taking multiple trips courtesy of ayahuasca.

According to a report in The Sun, Smith opens up about looking for clarity amidst marital conflicts with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which he attempted by taking ayahuasca more than 12 times.

Discussing his marriage with Winfrey, Smith explained, “It’s about being able to find that contentment within yourself — not with external stimuli… The spiritual process is detoxing all of those things — not leaving your marriage so you can go get some chocolate cake. No. It’s no chocolate cake. It’s not alcohol. It’s no sexual stimulation and all of that… The spiritual process is more about detox than going to get more.”

As Smith explained, he embarked on a 14-day silent retreat in Peru, where he repeatedly took ayahuasca more than a dozen times while under supervision, and he did arrive at some epiphanies.

“We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,” Will said of his marriage.

“We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy — versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup,” he said.

“We just decided, ‘You have to figure out how to be happy,'” he added.