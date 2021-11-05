Production on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is being temporarily shut down until star Letitia Wright has time to recover from an on-set injury she suffered while filming the sequel this summer.

According to a report in Variety, production on the Marvel film will pause beginning the week of Nov. 22, and will resume sometime in early 2022.

Wright was injured in late August while filming a stunt in Boston; at the time, her injury wasn’t expected to impact the production schedule, with filming continuing without her in Atlanta.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Sources tell THR the production will be going on hiatus in order “to reconfigure the shoot to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart.”