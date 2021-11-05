A number of celebrities are petitioning for the U.S. Thanksgiving turkey pardoned by the President to be allowed to live in “peace.”

Every year at Thanksgiving, the President, this time Joe Biden, will pardon a turkey. This year, 12 celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish, Ricky Gervais and more and asking Biden to let the birds “live out their lives in peace and safety” at the New York based Farm Sanctuary.

Rooney Mara, Alan Cumming, Mayim Bialik, Natasha Lyonne, Margaret Cho, Dave Bautista, Mena Suvari and Maggie Baird are also listed.

“As we approach the holiday season — meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill — we hope you’ll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys,” a letter reads.

The sanctuary says that turkeys “have been genetically altered to grow exceptionally fast and large and require specialized attention.” Past turkeys pardoned haven’t had the right care being sent to petting zoos or universities “where they are likely not cared for as individuals with unique personalities, emotions, needs, and preferences.”

They also noted that they “would be happy to open our doors” to any poultry farmers, as well as Biden, who want to see how the turkeys can live.