Ed Sheeran is revealing more about his COVID-19 battle and that his daughter, Lyra, 15-months-old, also tested positive.

While speaking with SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” the “Shivers” singer said it was “odd” getting the virus “and then having to announce it to the world.”

“I didn’t really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn’t want to be rude,” he said.

Sheeran was vaccinated and still has plans to perform on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

“I don’t know why there was a huge uproar about that. Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that,” he said.

He also revealed that while he had “really bad” symptoms for three days it was worse seeing his daughter with it.

“My wife [Cherry Seaborn] was away, so, I was there with my daughter,” Sheeran continued. “She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sheeran expanded on Elton John’s daily calls.

“He would call me every now and then and just sort of say something weird or make a joke or whatever but like every few months,” he said.

But then after Lyra was born the calls became more frequent. “Then Elton started ringing me like once a week because he’s a father and he want[ed] to check out how I was getting on and he loved seeing Lyra on FaceTime.”

“No one really knows the true heart of this bloke, because I’m not the only person he does this to,” Sheeran added. “I know he has the same with Brandi Carlile, I know he has the same with [Lady] Gaga. He’s just a wonderful, wonderful human and he’s constantly plugged into music.”

Sheeran’s newest album = is out now.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET/PT on Global, with Kieran Culkin hosting and Sheeran as musical guest on Nov. 6.