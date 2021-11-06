Lou Taylor, onetime manager of Britney Spears, is denying the singer’s claims that she secretly bugged her bedroom and controlled her medication.

In court documents obtained by People, Taylor’s attorneys have filed a motion to block a request from Spears’ lawyers for a full accounting from her Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group over a 13-year period.

Tri Star’s filing claims that the company has provided regular accounting for 11 years, and denies claims that Spears has made about Taylor. “No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears’ medical treatment,” the motion reads.

Lou Taylor – Shutterstock

“No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications,” the motion continues. “No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols. No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case.”

In addition, the court documents argue that Taylor and her company were no longer representing Spears at the time that her conservatorship started in 2008, and had no role in setting it up.

Whether Spears’ controversial conservatorship should be terminated will be addressed in court at an upcoming hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.