Kieran Culkin will be making his hosting debut on the Nov. 6 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, but that won’t be the first time he’ll have been onstage at “SNL”.

During a Friday-night appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the “Succession” star recalled appearing in a sketch with then-cast member Dana Carvey when he was 9 years old, when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted back in 1991.

“I actually remember quite a lot from that,” Culkin said. “By the way, it was 30 years ago almost to the day, I had to look it up, my brother hosted in November of ’91.”

READ MORE: Kieran Culkin Reveals How ‘Succession’ Made Him Want To Be An Actor At 36: ‘I’d Already Been Doing It For 30 Years’

According to Culkin, “there are little snippets I remember… like I remember during rehearsal day, being on the stage and I was with my mom, and Kevin Nealon walks by, and she grabs him and she goes, ‘Oh hey, you’re great. By the way, you’re my son’s favourite.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, thank you very much, that’s nice to hear.’ And I went, ‘Mom’ — ’cause I’m 9, kids don’t have a filter — ‘I told you, he’s my second favourite, Dana Carvey’s my favourite.'”

In another portion of the interview, Culkin reveals that when he first auditioned for “Succession”, he wasn’t auditioning for his role as Roman Roy, but for a different character entirely.

READ MORE: Kieran Culkin Didn’t Realize ‘Home Alone’ Was Centred Around His Brother Macaulay’s Character

“They wanted me to read for cousin Greg, which I just didn’t feel right for,” he said of the role, which eventually went to Nicholas Braun. “They asked me to read for Greg and I knew I was wrong, and usually and I kind of — normally in any other script, I would be like, ‘Okay I’m not right for the part I’m going to close it. I’m not going to continue reading on.’ But I just kind of liked the script so I read on and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s this guy,” he recalled of Roman’s dialogue.”And I thought, ‘Well — I kind of like this guy. I like the way he talks. I can do that,'” he said.

Kieran Culkin makes his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.