Kylie Jenner is breaking her silence after attending boyfriend Travis Scott’s Friday performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston that left at least eight people dead and numerous attendees injured.

In a statement she shared on Instagram Story, Jenner admits that she and Scott “are broken and devastated” by what took place at the concert.

My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community,” Jenner added.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she continued. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

According to People, a source says that Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, attended the show with sister Kendall Jenner, and both are unharmed.

“Everyone is shocked and upset,” the source tells People. “Kylie and Kendall were in the audience, but they are not injured.”

On Saturday morning, People reported, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña shared details of the tragedy at a press conference.

“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight. Eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event. We had an attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event,” he said.

“What we do know is that at approximately 9 o’clock, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries,” he continued. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

According to Peña, 17 people were taken to hospitals, with 11 of those reportedly “in cardiac arrest.”