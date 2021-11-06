Travis Scott is breaking his silence after at least eight people have been confirmed dead after the crowd surged during his Astroworld Festival performance in Houston on Friday night.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the rapper wrote in a statement he shared on Twitter.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” added.

READ MORE: 8 Dead, Numerous People Injured During Travis Scott Performance At Astroworld Festival In Houston

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support,” he concluded. “Love you all.”

The two-day festival was originally scheduled to continue on Saturday, but has been cancelled in the wake of the tragic turn of events.

On Saturday morning, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña detailed what took place during what he termed a “mass casualty incident.”

“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight. Eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event. We had an attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event,” he said.

READ MORE: Source Says Pregnant Kylie Jenner Wasn’t Injured After Travis Scott’s Astroworld Show That Left 8 Dead & Hundreds Injured

“What we do know is that at approximately 9 o’clock, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries,” he continued. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

According to Peña, 17 people were taken to hospitals, with 11 of those reportedly “in cardiac arrest.”