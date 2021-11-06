Jennifer Nettles just made the day of one of her biggest fans, and shared the sweet surprise in a video she posted on Instagram.

As Nettles explains in her video, she’s seen fan Lizzie at numerous Broadway performances of “Waitress”, in which the Sugarland singer is currently starring.

“I’ve also been seeing your sweet tweets,” Nettles says, adding, “I figured it’s time that we meet.”

After some “snooping around,” Nettles found out where Lizzie works, and paid her a surprise visit while she was on the job.

Then, the video follows Nettles as she enters the Drama Book Shop, where Lizzie works, and walks around until she finds her — causing the fan to literally collapse onto the floor and break into tears.

“Hi friend,” Nettles tells her before giving her a big hug.

“I love a good SURPRISE!” Nettles writes in the caption. “Lizzie, after hearing such incredible things about you, I’m thrilled I finally got to meet you! Your reaction was unforgettable (as was your infectious smile)!! Thank you for all your love and support, and I’ll make sure to keep an eye out for you in the crowd.”