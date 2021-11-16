One big consequence of the pandemic for Hollywood has been at the box office, with shuttered theatres leading studios to send films that were originally bound for theatrical release to their streaming services.

As the legal brouhaha between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over “Black Widow” demonstrated, these moves may benefit the streamers by increasing subscriptions, but haven’t been so great for the actors in the films who were banking on receiving bonuses based on box-office performance; with no theatrical release, these bonuses have essentially evaporated.

That’s reportedly the case with “King Richard”, the new biopic starring Will Smith as the father of tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams, which was initially intended for theatrical release but is now also debuting simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith spent some of his salary from the film — reported to be as much as $40 million — on paying bonuses out of his pocket to his co-stars, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton (who portray Venus and Serena), Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Smith said, “All I can do is my part, so it’s always an honour and a pleasure for me to do my part, and everybody put in brilliant work. It was the COVID shutdowns, people really stuck with us. It was a much more difficult process than anybody thought they were signing up for. I just felt that it was fair.”

“A source described the payments as a nice bonus, given by Smith on top of what they already received from the studio as compensation for the pivot to simultaneous HBO Max release strategy,” THR reported.

“King Richard” debuts exclusively in theatres in Canada on Friday, Nov. 19.