Darren Criss is celebrating that time-honoured tradition of imbibing during the holiday season in “Drunk on Christmas”, his just-released music video for his new Yuletide single.

The track appears on the “Glee” alum’s latest album, A Very Darren Chrissmas, which was released last month, featuring special guests Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood and Lainey Wilson, who duets with him on “Drunk on Christmas”.

In the video, Criss and Wilson, costumed as Santa and Mrs. Claus for their jobs at a mall, finish their shift and join their elf co-workers at iconic Nashville watering hole Santa’s Pub, where they burn off steam by singing karaoke.

A boozy good time is had by all, with Criss catching a glimpse of the actual Santa flying across the sky in his reindeer-powered sleigh.

“I recorded A Very Darren Crissmas in Nashville, TN. A songwriter’s town. So it seemed only appropriate that the music video for my original tune ‘Drunk On Christmas’ would pay homage to two of my favourite Music City legacies at the same time: country music, and of course, Santa’s Pub,” Criss said in a statement.

“Big thanks to the amazing Lainey Wilson for making my fantasy of recording an alternate-reality-record-of-Dean Martin/Dolly Parton-doing-a-jazz/country-crossover-drinking-song-that-never-came-out — into an actual reality!” he added.