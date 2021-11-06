In case you didn’t know, Cardi B is not above a fangirl moment.

The “WAP” rapper, 29, posted a video on Twitter Friday night of her meeting “Twilight” hunk Robert Pattinson, 35, at a party earlier this week, making it very clear she’s Team Edward.

“Come on, look at my friend, guys!” Cardi said direct to camera before revealing Pattinson, and screaming, “Ahhhhh!” Pattinson looked equally pleased to meet Cardi, sticking out his tongue and giving a devilish grin.

“Look who I met the other day!” she captioned the tweet. “I felt like a teen!”

Cardi’s fans quickly took to social media to share just how much they loved the moment.

“SHE’S SUCH A BREATH OF FRESH AIR,” one person tweeted, adding, “as famous as she is it’s still so cute to see her excited meeting other famous people.”

Another person pointed out that back in July, Cardi tweeted a cryptic message about wanting to have “vampire sex.” “Dream coming true or ???” they quipped.

Cardi has been showing a lot of love to other celebrities as of late, including Kal Penn and most notably “You” star Penn Badgley. One person couldn’t help but wonder how Badgley’s “You” character Joe would react to finding out Cardi was spending time with another handsome male celebrity.

“Is he the one? Tell me are you into him?” @Ronimn0 tweeted, impersonating Joe’s voice-over narrations on “You.” “You probably don’t know all the things he has done. All the things he had done to his previous GF Bella. Yes, you don’t know. But I am gonna show you. I gonna fix YOU.”

The event that brought Cardi and Pattinson together was a party being held for British Vogue editor-in-chief and Vogue European editorial director Edward Enninful on Wednesday. The VIP event took place at the Ai Weiwei-designed UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills and was attended by other A-listers such as Serena Williams, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Benny Medina, Thandie Newton, Katy Perry, and Ava DuVernay.